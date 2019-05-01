Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,735,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

