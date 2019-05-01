Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DMLP opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $613.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 73.57% and a return on equity of 61.75%. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 154,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,442,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.