Donegal Group (DGICA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -57.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,342.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

