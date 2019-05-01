Domtar (UFS) Announces Earnings Results

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,907. Domtar has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Domtar news, SVP Zygmunt Jablonski sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $149,414.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $605,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,129 shares of company stock worth $7,765,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Domtar by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

