Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.21.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

