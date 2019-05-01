Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,475 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dicks Sporting Goods accounts for 4.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

DKS stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

