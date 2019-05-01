Dine Brands Global (DIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dine Brands Global updated its FY19 guidance to $6.90-7.20 EPS.

NYSE DIN traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 1,737,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,769. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $695,505.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at $661,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,110,338 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

