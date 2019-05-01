DigitalDevelopersFund Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (DDF)

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market cap of $69,737.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00405404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00987264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00181309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001370 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund was first traded on June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official website is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

