DexCom (DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DexCom outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Strong growth in the Sensor, Transmitter and Receiver segments are key catalysts. A solid guidance instills investors’ optimism. The glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for DexCom. The company’s opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, the hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide it a competitive edge in the MedTech space. On the flip side, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices is a headwind. We believe that the company’s margins will continue to remain under pressure in the upcoming quarters, thanks to high product development costs and rising expenditures on the R&D front. Lower expected margins on transmitter sales are added concerns.”

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.88.

DXCM opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 414.13 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $241,164.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $13,467,422. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.