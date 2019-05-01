Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) Receives €13.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.38 ($15.56).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBB shares. Citigroup set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.53 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of PBB opened at €12.41 ($14.43) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

