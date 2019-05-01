Deutsche Bank Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3)

Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DRW3. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.57 ($51.83).

DRW3 opened at €53.50 ($62.21) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a fifty-two week high of €73.00 ($84.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $950.16 million and a PE ratio of 37.00.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

