Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.50 ($7.56) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DBK. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.78 ($9.05).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.37 ($8.57) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.