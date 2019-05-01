Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 168.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,087,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 443,344 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $8,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

TPB opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $808.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

