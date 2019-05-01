Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.49 and last traded at C$52.97, with a volume of 33049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$32.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, January 28th.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.49” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/descartes-systems-group-dsg-sets-new-1-year-high-at-53-49.html.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$93.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.540000020470054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.