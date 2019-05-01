Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 4,625 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 65.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE ADM opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 89,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,251. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/delta-asset-management-llc-tn-sells-4625-shares-of-archer-daniels-midland-co-adm.html.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.