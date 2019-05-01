Danaher Co. (DHR) CFO Matthew Mcgrew Sells 22,738 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $2,976,176.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DHR opened at $132.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,336,000 after acquiring an additional 296,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,082,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

