Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,146 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a $48.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,146 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/daiwa-securities-group-inc-sells-9146-shares-of-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.