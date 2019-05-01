Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 15,900 Shares of Embraer SA (ERJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,114,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,714 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Embraer stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Embraer SA has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $27.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer SA will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

