Daimler (DDAIF) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Daimler from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Independent Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Daimler stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Daimler has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $80.97.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
