Daimler (DDAIF) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Daimler from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Independent Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Daimler stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Daimler has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $80.97.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $45.08 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daimler will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

