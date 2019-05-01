Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cypress reported strong first-quarter results. The company is benefiting from solid momentum across industrial, automotive and legacy markets. Further, accelerating design wins — especially owing to new products and the growing adoption of Cypress’ USB devices — are major positives. The company’s decision to close its JV with SK hynix system ic will help it to focus more on automotive, industrial and IoT markets, which will drive business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Cypress’ weak demand in the consumer end market, and sluggish Microcontroller and Connectivity Division remain concerns. Further, the ongoing trade tension between the United States and China is an overhang. Increasing competition in the auto and industrial market is also a concern.”

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.