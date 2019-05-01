Cwm LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $674,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,036.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,462. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cwm LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/cwm-llc-has-173000-holdings-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.