Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.33. 26,224,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 13,379,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CVS Health (CVS) Trading 5.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/cvs-health-cvs-trading-5-4-higher-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.