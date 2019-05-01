CVS Health (CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,960,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

