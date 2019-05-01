Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Position in Global Partners LP (GLP)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.05.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.61%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

