Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $578.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.76 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $547.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $648.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.52 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $141.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $151,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,647.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,143,659.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,665.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

