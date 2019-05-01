CryptoPing 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,021.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a market cap of $216,262.00 and $2,021.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00410530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.01004514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00180823 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001358 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

