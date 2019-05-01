Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Crown by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Crown by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CCK opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

