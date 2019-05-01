Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 936,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,125.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,123 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 922,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 660,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 128,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.2641 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous special dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

