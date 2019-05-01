CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. CRA International has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $425.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

In other CRA International news, insider Paul A. Maleh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rowland Moriarty sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $460,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,270.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,747 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

