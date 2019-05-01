Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,286,000 after buying an additional 843,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,736,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 673.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 840,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,196,000 after buying an additional 732,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,223.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 343,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after buying an additional 317,823 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5462 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/covenant-multifamily-offices-llc-sells-715-shares-of-vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo.html.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.