Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Stock

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

