Coupa Software (COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.14.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 1.85. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $935,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $74,415.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,578.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,076 shares of company stock valued at $30,632,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 333,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.