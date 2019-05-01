County Bancorp (ICBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on County Bancorp to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller bought 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,735.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,354 shares in the company, valued at $507,416.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,144 shares of company stock worth $76,552 and have sold 4,000 shares worth $71,520. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 289,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

