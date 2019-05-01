Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.95.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $245.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $248.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

