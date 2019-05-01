Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Lifted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $245.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $248.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.95.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

