Corning (GLW) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $7,543,508.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,625.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $9,959,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Corning by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 162,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,269,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 360,253 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 662,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

