Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alteryx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Alteryx by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $112,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $228,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,192 shares of company stock worth $19,194,991 over the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Alteryx stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -443.20, a PEG ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 1.08. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

