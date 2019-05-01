Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $633,000 in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after buying an additional 5,880,242 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $236,628.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,677.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas W. Politi sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $875,135.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,493.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,578 shares of company stock worth $17,078,216 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $164.39 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

