ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on the stock.

CTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target (down previously from GBX 192 ($2.51)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target (down previously from GBX 148 ($1.93)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 169.64 ($2.22).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 137.85 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Rick Anderson acquired 55,500 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £76,035 ($99,353.19).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

