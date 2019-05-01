ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 364248 shares trading hands.

CTRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Maxim Group cut ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.08% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

