Contrasting Alector (ALEC) and Nantkwest (NK)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alector and Nantkwest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $27.51 million 49.72 -$318.19 million ($4.62) -4.30 Nantkwest $50,000.00 1,771.57 -$96.23 million ($1.20) -0.93

Nantkwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alector and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nantkwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Nantkwest has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 145.54%. Given Nantkwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nantkwest is more favorable than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector N/A N/A N/A Nantkwest -200,500.02% -55.78% -46.67%

Summary

Nantkwest beats Alector on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

