Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $684,592.00 and $9,380.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003884 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,521,025 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,043 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

