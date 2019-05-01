Compass Minerals International (CMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 18,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

In other news, Chairman Richard S. Grant purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.54 per share, with a total value of $105,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

