Comparing Gp Zgp (ZAIS) and Great Elm Capital (GECC)

Gp Zgp (NASDAQ:ZAIS) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gp Zgp and Great Elm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gp Zgp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital $27.75 million 3.27 -$9.01 million $1.44 5.92

Gp Zgp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gp Zgp and Great Elm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gp Zgp 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gp Zgp and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gp Zgp N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital -32.44% 12.54% 5.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Gp Zgp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Gp Zgp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Gp Zgp does not pay a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Gp Zgp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gp Zgp Company Profile

ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc., an investment management company, focuses on investments in specialized credit strategies. The company manages assets across mortgage-related specialized credit strategies, including residential whole loans, residential mortgage backed securities, asset backed securities, and commercial mortgage backed securities; and corporate-credit, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized bond obligations, collateralized synthetic obligations, credit default swaps, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans. It also provides solutions to investors in structured credit. ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. has operations in the United States, London, and Shanghai. The company was incorporated on October 8, 2012 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey. ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ramsey Quantitative Systems Inc.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

