Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stake Increased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

NYSE CMA opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

