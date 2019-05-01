CNX Resources (CNX) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 205,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,428,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on CNX Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80.
CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.
