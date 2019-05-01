CNX Resources (CNX) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 205,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,428,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on CNX Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 869.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

