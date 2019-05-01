CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Announces Earnings Results

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $72.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,517. The company has a market capitalization of $987.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3732 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, Chairman N J. Deiuliis purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $99,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Announces Earnings Results” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/cnx-midstream-partners-cnxm-announces-earnings-results.html.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.