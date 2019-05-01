CME Group (CME) Shares Gap Down to $178.90

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.09, but opened at $178.90. CME Group shares last traded at $175.30, with a volume of 2580772 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $420,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,017.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

