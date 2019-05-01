CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diageo by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 221,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Diageo by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 547,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,663,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $10,851,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $7,644,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

