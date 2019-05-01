Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 172,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $232,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

